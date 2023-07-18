– The NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament continued earlier today with Night 3 at the Yamagata City General Sports Center in Yamagata, Japan. The event streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* A Block: Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0, 4 pts) beat Chase Owens (1-1, 2 pts) at 8:28.

* B Block: KENTA (1-1, 2 pts) beat The Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 pts) at 11:40.

* A Block: Gabe Kidd (1-1, 2 pts) beat Hikuleo (0-2, 0 pts) at 3:21.

* B Block: Taichi (2-0, 4 pts) defeated Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts) at 12:34.

* A Block: Ren Narita (0-0-2, 2 pts) vs. Yota Tsuji (0-1-1, 1 pts) ended in a time-limit draw at 20 minutes.

* B Block: Will Ospreay (1-1, 2 pts) beat YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 pts) at 13:04.

* A Block: SANADA (2-0, 4 pts) beat Shota Umino (0-1-1, 2 pts) at 18:48.

* B Block: Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts) beat El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 pts) at 16:41.