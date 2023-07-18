wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 33 Night Three Results 7.18.23: Kazuchika Okada Beats El Phantasmo
– The NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament continued earlier today with Night 3 at the Yamagata City General Sports Center in Yamagata, Japan. The event streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* A Block: Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0, 4 pts) beat Chase Owens (1-1, 2 pts) at 8:28.
* B Block: KENTA (1-1, 2 pts) beat The Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 pts) at 11:40.
* A Block: Gabe Kidd (1-1, 2 pts) beat Hikuleo (0-2, 0 pts) at 3:21.
* B Block: Taichi (2-0, 4 pts) defeated Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts) at 12:34.
* A Block: Ren Narita (0-0-2, 2 pts) vs. Yota Tsuji (0-1-1, 1 pts) ended in a time-limit draw at 20 minutes.
* B Block: Will Ospreay (1-1, 2 pts) beat YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 pts) at 13:04.
* A Block: SANADA (2-0, 4 pts) beat Shota Umino (0-1-1, 2 pts) at 18:48.
* B Block: Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts) beat El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 pts) at 16:41.
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 山形大会🔥
Bブロック公式戦 初対決‼️
🆚 @taichi0319 × @TangaloaNJPW
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/aMyzoZXbCG
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 18, 2023
.@taichi0319 "O'Conner Bridge-style Taichi-style Gedo Clutch"
.@taichi0319 "O'Conner Bridge-style Taichi-style Gedo Clutch"
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 18, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 山形大会🔥
大注目のAブロック公式戦‼️
🆚 @tsuji_njpw × 成田蓮
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/JgW0gXJf8F
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 18, 2023
.@tsuji_njpw "Tope Suicida"
.@tsuji_njpw "Tope Suicida"
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 18, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 山形大会🔥 (7/18)を公開‼️
Bブロック公式戦 初対決 レインメーカー🆚ELP‼️
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @elpwrestling
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/824V9mfxJw
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 18, 2023
It was another incredible night of #G1CLIMAX33 action for A Block in Yamagata!
A Block update (spoilers): https://t.co/unk8YIAeNn
Watch the replay now!https://t.co/v9Y6C2SaZL#njpw pic.twitter.com/7TS01cz1U5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 18, 2023
