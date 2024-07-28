wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night Six Results 7.28.24: Yota Tsuji vs. Hirooki Goto, More
NJPW held night six of the G1 Climax 34 on Sunday, with new Block B matches and more. You can see the full results below from the Fukuoka show, per Cagematch.net:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano def. SANADA & TAKA Michinoku
* Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan def. Dick Togo & EVIL
* Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma
* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Jake Lee
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Oleg Boltin [4] def. El Phantasmo [2]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Jeff Cobb [4] def. Yuya Uemura [6]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Konosuke Takeshita [6] def. HENARE [4]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: David Finlay [4] def. Ren Narita [4]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Hirooki Goto [4] def. Yota Tsuji [2]
