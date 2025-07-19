wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Day 1 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held day one of the NJPW G1 Climax 35 tournament today at Hokkai Kitayell in Sapporo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* G1 Climax B Block: YOSHI-HASHI (2) def. Shingo Takagi (0)
* G1 Climax A Block: EVIL (2) def. Callum Newman (0)
* G1 Climax B Block: Drilla Moloney (2) def. Great-O-Khan (0)
* G1 Climax A Block: Yuya Uemura (2) def. Oleg Boltin (0)
* G1 Climax B Block: Shota Umino (2) def. El Phantasmo (0)
* G1 Climax A Block: Ryohei Oiwa (2) def. David Finlay (0)
* G1 Climax B Block: Konosuke Takeshita (2) def. Gabe Kidd (0)
* G1 Climax A Block: Yota Tsuji (2) def. SANADA (0)
* G1 Climax B Block: Ren Narita (2) def. Zack Sabre Jr. (0)
* G1 Climax A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (2) def. Taichi (0)
.@tanahashi1_100 "Sling Blade"
From the profile URL#NJPW #njpwworld #G1開幕 pic.twitter.com/LbqcCECVqI
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) July 19, 2025
Ren Narita "Hell's Guillotine"
From the profile URL#NJPW #njpwworld #G1開幕 pic.twitter.com/fXS6h9gsnz
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) July 19, 2025
SANADA "Fashion monster🔈🎸"
From the profile URL#NJPW #njpwworld #G1開幕 pic.twitter.com/2nMZD7lZy7
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) July 19, 2025
