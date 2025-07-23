NJPW G1 Climax 35 Day 4 Results: Shota Umino Beats Zack Sabre Jr.

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the fourth day of its G1 Climax 35 tournament today at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka in Nagaoka, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Toru Yano & Oleg Boltin def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA)

* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Callum Newman) def. Shoma Kato & Yuya Uemura

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & EVIL) def. Masatora Yasuda & Taichi

* T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) def. Daiki Nagai & Yota Tsuji

* Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)

* G1 Climax 35 B Block: YOSHI-HASHI (6) def. Drilla Moloney (4)

* G1 Climax 35 B Block: Ren Narita (4) def. El Phantasmo (2)

* G1 Climax 35 B Block: Konosuke Takeshita (4) def. Great-O-Khan (2)

* G1 Climax 35 B Block: Shota Umino (4) def. Zack Sabre Jr. (2)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

EVIL (2-1, 4 points)

Ryohei Oiwa (2-1, 4 points)

Yota Tsuji (2-1, 4 points)

Taichi (2-1, 4 points)

Boltin Oleg (2-1, 4 points)

Yuya Uemura (1-2, 2 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2, 2 points)

Callum Newman (1-2, 2 points)

David Finlay (1-2, 2 points)

SANADA (1-2, 2 points)

B Block

YOSHI-HASHI (3-0, 6 points)

Drilla Moloney (2-1, 4 points)

Shota Umino (2-1, 4 points)

Konosuke Takeshita (2-1, 4 points)

Ren Narita (2-1, 4 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (1-2, 2 points)

El Phantasmo (1-2, 2 points)

Great-O-Khan (1-2, 2 points)

Shingo Takagi (1-2, 2 points)

Gabe Kidd (0-3, 0 points)