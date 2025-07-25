NJPW G1 Climax 35 Day 5 Results: Hiroshi Tanahashi Beats David Finlay

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the fifth day of its G1 Climax 35 tournament today at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan) def. Shoma Kato & YOSHI-HASHI

* Jado & El Phantasmo def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Ren Narita) def. Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino

* Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita def. Daiki Nagai & Shingo Takagi

* NJPW G1 Climax A Block: Oleg Boltin (6) def. SANADA (2)

* NJPW G1 Climax A Block: Yuya Uemura (4) def. Callum Newman (2)

* NJPW G1 Climax A Block: EVIL (6) def. Taichi (4)

* NJPW G1 Climax A Block: Yota Tsuji (6) def. Ryohei Oiwa (4)

* NJPW G1 Climax A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (4) def. David Finlay (2)