NJPW G1 Climax 35 Day 8 Results: Zack Sabre Jr. Battles Konosuke Takeshita

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the eighth day of its G1 Climax 35 tournament today at Yamato University Yamato Arena in Yamato, Japan. Below are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Daiki Nagai & Yota Tsuji def. Masatora Yasuda & Taichi

* Shoma Kato & Yuya Uemura def. Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA) def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Callum Newman)

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & EVIL)

* Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Great-O-Khan def. El Phantasmo

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Drilla Moloney def. Ren Narita

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Shingo Takagi def. Shota Umino

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Konosuke Takeshita