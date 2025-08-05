– NJPW continued the G1 Climax 35 tournament earlier today with Night 12 at the INTEX Osaka Hall5 in Osaka, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,142. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:

* The United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Callum Newman) beat Masatora Yasuda & Taichi.

* Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & EVIL).

* The House of Torture(Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA) defeated Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi.

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Shoma Kato & Yuya Uemura.

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay) defeated Daiki Nagai & Yota Tsuji.

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Konosuke Takeshita defeated YOSHI-HASHI.

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Ren Narita defeated The Great-O-Khan.

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: El Phantasmo defeated Drilla Moloney.

* G1 Climax 2025 B Block match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shingo Takagi.









