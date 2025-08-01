wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 9 Results 8.1.25: Hiroshi Tanahashi Battles Yuya Uemura, More
NJPW held night eight of the G1 Climax 35 on Friday morning, with Hiroshi Tanahashi in action and more. You can check out the full results from the Kagawa, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Katsuya Murashima & Shota Umino def. Shoma Kato & YOSHI-HASHI
* Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori def. Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero
* El Phantasmo & Jado def. Daiki Nagai & Shingo Takagi
* Hartley Jackson & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young
* G1 Climax A Block: Callum Newman def. SANADA
* EVIL def. Ryohei Oiwa
* David Finlay def. Oleg Boltin
* Taichi def. Yota Tsuji
* Yuya Uemura def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
🏆G1 CLIMAX 35🔥香川大会‼️
G1 CLIMAX 35 Aブロック公式戦‼️
6月の大阪城では棚橋が勝利、上村にとってはリベンジマッチとなるが果たして…⁉️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × @Im_YuyaUemura #njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索📱#NJPW #njpwworld #G1CLIMAX35 pic.twitter.com/3bPMQJOizI
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) August 1, 2025
🏆G1 CLIMAX 35🔥香川大会‼️
G1 CLIMAX 35 Aブロック公式戦‼️
新世代トップを走る辻と敗者復活から這い上がってきたタイチの4年ぶりのシングルマッチ‼️
🆚 @taichi0319 × @njpw_yotatsuji#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索📱#NJPW #njpwworld #G1CLIMAX35 pic.twitter.com/CfmJbga5n8
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) August 1, 2025
🏆G1 CLIMAX 35🔥香川大会‼️
G1 CLIMAX 35 Aブロック公式戦‼️
大岩がゴングと同時にピンフォール狙い‼️今シリーズ最短勝利となるか⁉️
🆚 @njpw_ryoheioiwa × @151012EVIL#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索📱#NJPW #njpwworld #G1CLIMAX35 pic.twitter.com/g456EyTMzB
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) August 1, 2025
