NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 9 Results 8.1.25: Hiroshi Tanahashi Battles Yuya Uemura, More

NJPW held night eight of the G1 Climax 35 on Friday morning, with Hiroshi Tanahashi in action and more. You can check out the full results from the Kagawa, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Katsuya Murashima & Shota Umino def. Shoma Kato & YOSHI-HASHI

* Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori def. Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero

* El Phantasmo & Jado def. Daiki Nagai & Shingo Takagi

* Hartley Jackson & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young

* G1 Climax A Block: Callum Newman def. SANADA

* EVIL def. Ryohei Oiwa

* David Finlay def. Oleg Boltin

* Taichi def. Yota Tsuji

* Yuya Uemura def. Hiroshi Tanahashi