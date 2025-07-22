wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night Three Results: G1 Block A Main Event
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the third night of its G1 Climax 35 tournament on July 22 from Sendai, Japan. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori defeated Shoma Kato & YOSHI-HASHI
* House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated El Phantasmo & Jado
* The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero) defeated United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young)
* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Katsuya Murashima & Shota Umino
* G1 Climax 2025 Block A Match: Ryohei Oiwa [4] defeated Callum Newman [2]
* G1 Climax 2025 Block A Match: Oleg Boltin [4] defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi [2]
* G1 Climax 2025 Block A Match: SANADA [2] defeated EVIL [4]
* G1 Climax 2025 Block A Match: Taichi [4] defeated David Finlay [2]
* G1 Climax 2025 Block A Match: Yota Tsuji [4] defeated Yuya Uemura [2]
