Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night Three Review  

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night 3

July 22nd, 2025 | Sendai Sun Plaza in Sendai, Miyagi

The first two nights of the tournament have been…hollow to say the least. Ah well, it’s all A Block action tonight.

A Block: Callum Newman [2] vs. Ryohei Oiwa [2]

Commentary suggested that this was an evenly matched bout though it feels like Ryohei is more advanced at this stage. That said, they played into that here with them trading offense and momentum. Neither guy gained full control, allowing this to play out like more of a battle than a typical match involving a heat segment and babyface comeback. Ryohei continues to shine at mixing the technical stuff he learned from ZSJ with his harder strikes and power based offense. He used that strength while Callum brought the speed and it made for some quality exchanges. In the end, Ryohei cut off Callum’s Oscutter attempt (he really needs to ditch the Ospreay cosplay stuff) with a German Suplex that he turned into Chaos Theory for two, followed by a discus lariat to win in 10:24. Just solid stuff from our opener. [***]

A Block: Boltin Oleg [2] vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [2]

These two are friends and often tag team partners. Boltin spent the early stages of this match tossing his buddy around. It’s not often you see Tanahashi get swung with great ease but Boltin does it like nothing. He was showing off here, hitting a splash and then rolling with Tanahashi right into a deadlift. However, doing that cost him as Tanahashi had time to escape his Kamikaze attempt and start in with his signature stuff like the Twist and Shout. Still, Boltin was too much and kept bringing the offense to Tanahashi, who just wouldn’t stay down. The crowd was way behind Tanahashi, adding to the atmosphere. The finish was cool as Boltin caught a cross body and turned it into the Kamikaze at the 9:50 mark. Good stuff here. [***¼]

A Block: EVIL [4] vs. SANADA [0]

Their match in the G1 26 was awesome but both have fallen way down in the past few years. The 2020s have not been kind of them. SANADA was out in a completely mesh outfit, which was a choice. House of Torture vs. House of Torture. Why doesn’t Gedo understand that this stable is bad? Like, he has commentary rip them for being legitimately bad, yet keeps trotting them out there. Color me surprised that I didn’t hate this. They didn’t’ even try to give us something serious. It was a comedy match for the most part with wacky spots, Kanemaru replacing the referee, and then the referee pulling him outside to get some revenge. It ended with SANADA using a rollup to score his first points in 6:33. This might be the highest rating for an EVIL match in the G1. [**]

A Block: David Finlay [2] vs. Taichi [2]

It’s wild how Taichi went from a basic heel to a babyface I actually enjoy. Here, he got to play that role against the tough guy heel that David Finlay is still working on. I will say, it’s worked better for him than it did for Jack Perry. Finlay had control early and was doing well as the villain but what made this match work was the switch on that formula. Instead of Finlay being the bully heel, Taichi was the one who was laying his shit in. He absolutely turned Finlay inside out on a lariat and then just tossed him over and outside like he was a junior heavyweight. They both threw big shots late, including Finlay hitting a Buckle Bomb. He wanted Overkill but Taichi kept countering it before scoring an upset with Black Mephisto in 13:35. Very good match that exceeded expectations. Hard hitting stuff and Taichi getting to be a badass is always welcome. [***¾]

A Block: Yota Tsuji [2] vs. Yuya Uemura [2]

These are two of the guys who New Japan needs to build around. The feeling out process here felt evenly matched. You could tell that these are two guys they believe in. They were given time and those early exchanges were entertaining. They didn’t feel like filler, which is too often the case with New Japan main events. Yota’s arm was damaged throughout by things like a Divorce Court but he took control and hit a Spanish Fly. That was followed by what commentary dubbed a “soul crushing chop” and they weren’t far off. It sounded brutal. That set up a great final few minutes here with them trading big blows, countering each other, and delivering the kind of hot finish that this company tends to do so well. The crowd was also completely into every spot. When Yuya busted out High Fly Flow, I thought he had this won. Then I REALLY thought he won after countering the Gene Blaster with a rana for two. Once Yota got up from that, he hit the Gene Blaster to win in 16:56. Best match of the tournament so far. Two awesome wrestlers delivering in a big way. This is the stuff I want from the G1. [****¼]

A Block Points B Block Points Yota Tsuji 4 (2-1) YOSHI-HASHI 4 (2-0) Taichi 4 (2-1) Drilla Moloney 4 (2-0) Ryohei Oiwa 4 (2-1) El Phantasmo 2 (1-1) Boltin Oleg 4 (2-1) Konosuke Takeshita 2 (1-1) EVIL 4 (2-1) Ren Narita 2 (1-1) Yuya Uemura 2 (1-2) The Great-O-Khan 2 (1-1) David Finlay 2 (1-2) Shota Umino 2 (1-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 (1-2) Zack Sabre Jr. 2 (1-1) Callum Newman 2 (1-2) Gabe Kidd 0 (0-2) SANADA 2 (1-2) Shingo Takagi 0 (0-2)