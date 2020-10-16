NJPW G1 Climax A Block Winner Crowned, Updated Standings

The A Block finals for the NJPW G1 Climax tournament have concluded and Kota Ibushi has won the block. This is also Ibushi’s third straight G1 Climax final, and if he wins, it will be his second G1 win in a row. Ibushi obtained fourteen points with a 7-2 record, coming in just ahead of Jay White, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, who all had 6-3 records and 12 points apiece.

The B Block finals will be held tomorrow and the winner of that will face Ibushi in the G1 Finals on Sunday. The only three eligible at this point are EVIL, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito. Here are the updated standings:

A Block

1. Kota Ibushi (7-2) (14 pts)

2. Jay White (6-3) (12 pts)

3. Kazuchika Okada (6-3) (12 pts)

4. Will Ospreay (6-3) (12 pts)

5. Taichi (4-5) (8 pts)

6. Jeff Cobb (4-5) (8 pts)

7. Shingo Takagi (4-5) (8 pts)

8. Tomohiro Ishii (4-5) (8 pts)

9. Minoru Suzuki (3-6) (6 pts)

10. Yujiro Takahashi (1-8) (2 pts)

B Block

1. Tetsuya Naito (6-2) (12 pts)

2. EVIL (6-2) (12 pts)

3. Zack Sabre Jr. (5-3) (10 pts)

4. SANADA (5-3) (10 pts)

5. Hirooki Goto (4-4) (8 pts)

6. KENTA (4-4) (8 pts)

7. Toru Yano (3-5) (6 pts)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-5) (6 pts)

9. Juice Robinson (3-5) (6 pts)

10. YOSHI-HASHI (1-7) (2 pts)