NJPW G1 Climax 28 Competitors Announced, All Shows to Feature Live English Commentary

– NJPW has announced the competitors for this year’s G1 Climax, and revealed that all shows will feature live English commentary. You can see the full list of competitors for the round-robin tournament below, which includes the likes of Kenny Omega, Michael Elgin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bad Luck Fale and Zack Sabre Jr.

The G1 runs through August 12th and the winner gets an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

* Kenny Omega

* Michael Elgin

* Jay White

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Togi Makabe

* Juice Robinson

* Kazuchika Okada

* Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano

* YOSHI-HASHI

* Bad Luck Fale

* Tama Tonga

* Hangman Page

* Tetsuya Naito

* EVIL

* SANADA

* Minoru Suzuki

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi