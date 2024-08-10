wrestling / News

NJPW G1 Climax Night 14 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 14 of the NJPW G1 Climax 34 tournament at Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan) def/ Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) & Katsuya Murashima
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Jake Lee) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)
* Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL)
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Oleg Boltin [6] def. Konosuke Takeshita [8]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: El Phantasmo [6] def. Hirooki Goto [8]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: David Finlay [10] def. Jeff Cobb [10]
* G1 Climax 2024 Block B Match: Yuya Uemura [8] def. Yota Tsuji [8]

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Zack Sabre Jr. (6-2, 12 points)
EVIL (5-3, 10 points)
Tetsuya Naito (5-3, 10 points)
Shingo Takagi (4-4, 8 points)
Great-O-Khan (4-4, 8 points)
Jake Lee (4-4, 8 points)
SANADA (4-4, 8 points)
Gabe Kidd (3-5, 6 points)
Shota Umino (3-5, 6 points)
Callum Newman (2-6, 4 points)

B Block:
Jeff Cobb (5-3, 10 points)
David Finlay (5-3, 10 points)
Konosuke Takeshita (4-4, 8 points)
Ren Narita (4-3, 8 points)
Hirooki Goto (4-4, 8 points)
Yota Tsuji (4-4, 8 points)
Yuya Uemura (4-4, 8 points)
HENARE (3-4, 6 points)
Oleg Boltin (3-5, 6 points)
El Phantasmo (3-5, 6 points)

