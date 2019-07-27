wrestling / News

NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 9 AXS TV Okada vs. KENTA Preview Clip

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW G1 Climax 29

– AXS TV released a preview clip for Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA for its same-day coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 Night 9. You can check out that preview clip below.

AXS TV will broadcast today’s show at 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. Here is the lineup for tonight’s AXS broadcast:

Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer
Bad Luck Fale vs. Will Ospreay
EVIL vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA

You can also check out 411’s full results for today’s show RIGHT HERE.

