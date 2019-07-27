wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 9 AXS TV Okada vs. KENTA Preview Clip
July 27, 2019 | Posted by
– AXS TV released a preview clip for Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA for its same-day coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 Night 9. You can check out that preview clip below.
AXS TV will broadcast today’s show at 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. Here is the lineup for tonight’s AXS broadcast:
Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer
Bad Luck Fale vs. Will Ospreay
EVIL vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA
You can also check out 411’s full results for today’s show RIGHT HERE.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Clarifies Status of Next Week’s Match With IIconics, Weighs in on Speculation of Romantic Angle With Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers
- Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Reportedly Practiced WWE SmackDown Segment
- Darren Young Said Vince McMahon Was One Of The First To Reach Out After He Came Out As Gay