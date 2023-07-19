wrestling / News

NJPW G1 Climax Night Four Results & Updated Standings

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - Night Four - Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament this morning at Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* D Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 2 pts) def. Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)
* C Block: David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts) def. Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)
* D Block: Jeff Cobb (2-0, 2 pts) def. Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)
* C Block: EVIL (2-0, 4 pts) def. Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)
* D Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts) def. Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)
* C Block: Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts) def. Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)
* D Block: Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts) def. Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)
* C Block: Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts) def. Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)

You can also find updated standings below:

Block A:
SANADA (2-0, 4 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0, 4 pts)
Chase Owens (1-1, 2 pts)
Gabe Kidd (1-1, 2 pts)
Ren Narita (0-0-2, 2 pts)
Shota Umino (0-1-1, 1 pts)
Yota Tsuji (0-1-1, 1 pts)
Hikuleo (0-2, 0 pts)

Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts)
KENTA (1-1, 2 pts)
Will Ospreay (1-1, 2 pts)
Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 pts)
El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 pts)

Block C:
David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts)
EVIL (2-0, 4 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)
Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)
Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts)
Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)

Block D:
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 pts)
Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)
Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)
Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)
Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)

