NJPW G1 Climax Night Four Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament this morning at Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* D Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 2 pts) def. Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)
* C Block: David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts) def. Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)
* D Block: Jeff Cobb (2-0, 2 pts) def. Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)
* C Block: EVIL (2-0, 4 pts) def. Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)
* D Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts) def. Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)
* C Block: Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts) def. Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)
* D Block: Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts) def. Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)
* C Block: Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts) def. Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)
You can also find updated standings below:
Block A:
SANADA (2-0, 4 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0, 4 pts)
Chase Owens (1-1, 2 pts)
Gabe Kidd (1-1, 2 pts)
Ren Narita (0-0-2, 2 pts)
Shota Umino (0-1-1, 1 pts)
Yota Tsuji (0-1-1, 1 pts)
Hikuleo (0-2, 0 pts)
Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)
Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts)
KENTA (1-1, 2 pts)
Will Ospreay (1-1, 2 pts)
Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 pts)
El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 pts)
Block C:
David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts)
EVIL (2-0, 4 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)
Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)
Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)
Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts)
Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)
Block D:
Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 pts)
Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)
Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)
Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)
Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 仙台大会🔥 (7/19)を公開‼️
Cブロック公式戦 バチバチの大激闘‼️
🆚 石井智宏 × @TamaTonga#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/VksSj6L2OW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 19, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 仙台大会🔥
Dブロック公式戦 昨年G1の仙台大会のメインカード‼️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @510njpw × @s_d_naito#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/rcI0KDecqk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 19, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 仙台大会🔥
Cブロック公式戦 今年3度目の激突‼️
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @HenareNZ#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/K9ZKEuQDzp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 19, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 仙台大会🔥
Dブロック公式戦 ACE 🆚 TMDK‼️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × @ShaneTMDK#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/Ntj6KnQApb
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 19, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 仙台大会🔥
Cブロック公式戦 STRONG王者が闇の帝王を迎え撃つ‼️
🆚 エディ・キングストン × @151012EVIL#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/rIX0LRMoaQ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 19, 2023
🔥 #G1CLIMAX33 仙台大会🔥
Dブロック公式戦 怪力🦾 🆚 怪力💪‼️
🆚 @RealJeffCobb × @AlexCoughlin93#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW pic.twitter.com/9dQa0ZUTEe
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 19, 2023
