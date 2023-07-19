NJPW G1 Climax Night Four Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament this morning at Xebio Arena Sendai in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* D Block: Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 2 pts) def. Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)

* C Block: David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts) def. Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)

* D Block: Jeff Cobb (2-0, 2 pts) def. Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)

* C Block: EVIL (2-0, 4 pts) def. Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)

* D Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts) def. Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)

* C Block: Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts) def. Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)

* D Block: Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts) def. Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)

* C Block: Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts) def. Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)

You can also find updated standings below:

Block A:

SANADA (2-0, 4 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-0, 4 pts)

Chase Owens (1-1, 2 pts)

Gabe Kidd (1-1, 2 pts)

Ren Narita (0-0-2, 2 pts)

Shota Umino (0-1-1, 1 pts)

Yota Tsuji (0-1-1, 1 pts)

Hikuleo (0-2, 0 pts)

Block B:

Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 pts)

Taichi (2-0, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 pts)

Tanga Loa (1-1, 2 pts)

KENTA (1-1, 2 pts)

Will Ospreay (1-1, 2 pts)

Great-O-Khan (0-2, 0 pts)

El Phantasmo (0-2, 0 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (2-0, 4 pts)

EVIL (2-0, 4 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (1-1, 2 pts)

Eddie Kingston (1-1, 2 pts)

Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts)

Aaron Henare (1-1, 2 pts)

Shingo Takagi (0-2, 0 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-2, 0 pts)

Block D:

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-0, 4 pts)

Jeff Cobb (2-0, 4 pts)

Shane Haste (1-1, 2 pts)

Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (1-1, 2 pts)

Toru Yano (0-2, 0 pts)

Alex Coughlin (0-2, 0 pts)