NJPW G1 Climax Night Seven Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night seven of the G1 Climax 34 tournament earlier today at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) defeat Just 5 Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Yota Tsuji) defeat Katsuya Murashima & Oleg Boltin

* United Empire (HENARE & Jeff Cobb) defeat Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Jado)

* House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeat Hirooki Goto & Tomoaki Honma

* Francesco Akira & Konosuke Takeshita defeat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo)

* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: EVIL (5-0, 10 points) def. Callum Newman (2-3, 4 points)

* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points) def. Jake Lee (1-4, 2 points)

* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Shota Umino (3-2, 6 points) def. Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)

* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Gabe Kidd (3-2, 6 points) def. Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4 points)

* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Tetsuya Naito (2-3, 4 points) def. SANADA (2-3, 4 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A BLOCK:

EVIL (5-0, 10 points)

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)

Gabe Kidd (3-2, 6 points)

Shota Umino (3-2, 6 points)

Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4 points)

Callum Newman (2-3, 4 points)

Tetsuya Naito (2-3, 4 points)

SANADA (2-3, 4 points)

Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)

Jake Lee (1-4, 2 points)

B BLOCK:

Yuya Uemura (3-1, 6 points)

Konosuke Takeshita (3-1, 6 points)

HENARE (2-2, 4 points)

Ren Narita (2-2, 4 points)

Oleg Boltin (2-2, 4 points)

Jeff Cobb (2-2, 4 points)

Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 points)

David Finlay (2-2, 4 points)

El Phantasmo (1-3, 2 points)

Yota Tsuji (1-3, 2 points)