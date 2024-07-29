wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax Night Seven Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night seven of the G1 Climax 34 tournament earlier today at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) defeat Just 5 Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Yota Tsuji) defeat Katsuya Murashima & Oleg Boltin
* United Empire (HENARE & Jeff Cobb) defeat Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Jado)
* House Of Torture (Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeat Hirooki Goto & Tomoaki Honma
* Francesco Akira & Konosuke Takeshita defeat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo)
* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: EVIL (5-0, 10 points) def. Callum Newman (2-3, 4 points)
* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points) def. Jake Lee (1-4, 2 points)
* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Shota Umino (3-2, 6 points) def. Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Gabe Kidd (3-2, 6 points) def. Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4 points)
* NJPW G1 Climax 34 A Block: Tetsuya Naito (2-3, 4 points) def. SANADA (2-3, 4 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A BLOCK:
EVIL (5-0, 10 points)
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
Gabe Kidd (3-2, 6 points)
Shota Umino (3-2, 6 points)
Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4 points)
Callum Newman (2-3, 4 points)
Tetsuya Naito (2-3, 4 points)
SANADA (2-3, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)
Jake Lee (1-4, 2 points)
B BLOCK:
Yuya Uemura (3-1, 6 points)
Konosuke Takeshita (3-1, 6 points)
HENARE (2-2, 4 points)
Ren Narita (2-2, 4 points)
Oleg Boltin (2-2, 4 points)
Jeff Cobb (2-2, 4 points)
Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 points)
David Finlay (2-2, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-3, 2 points)
Yota Tsuji (1-3, 2 points)