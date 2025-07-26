wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Night Six Results 7.26.25: Shingo Takagi vs. Takeshita, More
Night six of the NJPW G1 Climax 35 took place on Sunday morning with Konosuke Takeshita battling Shingo Takagi and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg def, Daiki Nagai & Yota Tsuji
* Jakob Austin Young & Callum Newman) def. Gedo & David Finlay
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA) def. Masatora Yasuda & Taichi
* Dick Togo & EVIL) def. Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura
* Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa def. Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahash
* G1 Climax 2025 B Block Match: Great-O-Khan def. YOSHI-HASHI
* G1 Climax 2025 B Block Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. El Phantasmo
* G1 Climax 2025 B Block Match: Ren Narita def. Shota Umino
* G1 Climax 2025 B Block Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Shingo Takagi
