NJPW Golden Fight Series Night 5 Results 4.23.22: Tama Tonga Wins Elimination Match

– NJPW returned for Night 5 of the Golden Fight Series today at the Tex Port in Imabari, Ehime, Japan. The event was streamed live on NJPW World. There was an announced attendance of 630 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official Japanese website:

* Six Or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) beat Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa at 8:41.

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) beat Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma at 9:17.

* Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & DOUKI) beat BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) at 11:18.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) beat Suzuki-gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) at 10:59.

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOH) beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) at 17:07.

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado defeated HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) at 17:59. Tama won the match for his team as the lone remaining member.