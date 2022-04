NJPW Golden Fight Series Night 7 Results: KOPW Trophy Changes Hands

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of their Golden Fight Series tour at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in Hiroshima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Yuto Nakajima & Tiger Mask

* Zack Sabre Jr, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Ryohei Oiwa, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo def. TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado

* Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale def. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito def. YOH, Toru Yano, & Kazuchika Okada

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga

* KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy – 30 Count Match: Shingo Takagi def. Taichi (c) to win the provisional trophy.