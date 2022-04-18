NJPW Golden Fight Series Night One Results: LIJ vs. Chaos In Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their Golden Fight Series tour today at the Nagoya Congress Center & Event Hall in Aichi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Ryohei Oiwa def. Kosei Fujita

* Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado) def. Yuto Nakashima & Master Wato

* Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI) def. Togi Makabe & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Tiger Mask, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)

* Jado, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. CHAOS (YOH & Kazuchika Okada)