NJPW Golden Fight Series Night Six Results: LIJ Faces Suzuki-gun In Main Event, More

NJPW held the sixth night of their Golden Fight Series on Sundat morning, with Los Ingobernables de Japon taking on Suzuki-gun and more. You can see the full results from the Kochi, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Tiger Mask def. Yuto Nakashima

* Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Kosei Fujita & Toru Yano

* Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

* Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado

* Elimination Tag Team Match: BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. DOUKI, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.