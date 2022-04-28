wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Fight Series Results 4.28.22: CHAOS Takes On LIJ, More
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW held its latest Golden Fight Series event on Thursday morning, with CHAOS battling LIJ in the main event and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Fightful:
* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Kosei Fujita
* Master Wato def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask
* DOUKI, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori
* BUSHI & Shingo Takagi def. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku
* Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi def. Guerrillas Of Destiny, Hiroshi Tanhashi & Jado
* Kazuchika Okada & YOH def. Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito
