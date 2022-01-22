NJPW Golden Series Night 3 Results 1.22.22: LIJ Wins in Tag Team Headliner

– NJPW held Night 3 of its Golden Series tour earlier today at the G Messe Gunma in Gunma, Japan. The show had an announced attendance of 776 people. Here are the results for NJPW Golden Series Night 3:

* Great-O-Khan defeated Ryohei Oiwa at 7:27.

* Hiromu Takahashi beat Yuto Nakashima at 7:49.

* Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) at 11:53.

* Togi Makabe, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi were victorious over Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 11:37.

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) 12:58.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 21:41.