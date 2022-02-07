wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Series Results 2.7.22: Suzuki-gun vs. Six or Nine In Main Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of their New Years Golden Series this morning from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Great-O-Khan def. Yuto Nakashima
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa
* BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask
* Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki) def. Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Toru Yano
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & EVIL) def. CHAOS (YOH & Tomohiro Ishii)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Togi Makabe, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
* Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
／#NJPW 新春黄金シリーズ(2/7)を公開 ‼️
＼
IWGPジュニアヘビー級選手権の前哨戦‼️
デスペラードとワトが激しいどつきあい💥
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × 鈴木軍🏴☠️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/HRVX0FZXGT
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 7, 2022
／#NJPW 新春黄金シリーズ‼️
＼
尾崎リングアナの最後を見届けようとタイチ選手が解説席へ‼️
そして手に持ってるペットボトルの中には…
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × 鈴木軍🏴☠️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njgolden #豆地獄 #ザキファイナル pic.twitter.com/Ivde5jCtZD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 7, 2022
.@tanahashi1_100 "Dragon Screw"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/rtWB32w8hA
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 7, 2022
.@OZARIN1972 "😵💥"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld #ザキファイナル pic.twitter.com/CvbeMI9g8k
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 7, 2022
.@njpwShowT "Chair Attack"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/S2DiDAhV49
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jacques Rougeau Having Issues With the Backstage Pranks of the British Bulldogs
- Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Star He’d Face If He Came Out Of Retirement
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)