NJPW Golden Series Results 2.7.22: Suzuki-gun vs. Six or Nine In Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of their New Years Golden Series this morning from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Great-O-Khan def. Yuto Nakashima

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

* BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask

* Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki) def. Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Toru Yano

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & EVIL) def. CHAOS (YOH & Tomohiro Ishii)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Togi Makabe, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada

* Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)