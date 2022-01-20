wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Series Tour Results 1.20.22: LIJ vs. Okada, Tanahashi and Nagata In Main Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Great-O-Khan def. Yuto Nakashima
* Hiromu Takahashi def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Jado)
* Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)
* CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi) def. Yuji Nagata, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
Tiger Mask "Quebradora Con Giro"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/PL0slkTFqk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 20, 2022
.@Master_Wato "Tope Con Giro"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/IgYr27MCuK
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 20, 2022
.@151012EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi & @boliviacuba & @njpwShowT "HOUSEOFTORTURE Combo💥"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/bBxvJgG3L1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 20, 2022
／
📢本日無料配信✨#新春黄金シリーズ《開幕戦》‼️
＼
CHAOS🆚HOUSEOFTORTUREの因縁抗争💥
今宵も両軍激しいぶつかり合いを見せる🔥
🆚 CHAOS💥 × HOUSEOFTORTURE😈
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴無料https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/caN1oOvRx1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 20, 2022
.@s_d_naito "Avalanche Frankensteiner"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw #njgolden #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/UqylB87s4C
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 20, 2022
