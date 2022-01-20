NJPW Golden Series Tour Results 1.20.22: LIJ vs. Okada, Tanahashi and Nagata In Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the first night of their NJPW Golden Series tour this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Great-O-Khan def. Yuto Nakashima

* Hiromu Takahashi def. Ryohei Oiwa

* Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe def. BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Jado)

* Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

* CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi) def. Yuji Nagata, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada