NJPW Had Lowest Annual Attendance Since The 1970s This Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling had its lowest annual attendance since the 1970s this year, possibly earlier. It’s largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many NJPW events weren’t allowed to have full capacity. The company had 183,541 people attend 157 shows in 2021. That’s around 1,161 per show.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, they had 410,000 in paid attendance for the year. In 2020, thanks to the first two months before shutdown, they had 223,903 in paid attendance, around 2,153 per show.

NJPW still managed to make a small profit in the last fiscal year with $60,000. This is due to salary cuts in the front office, online merchandise sales and New Japan World doing steady business. It was also helped by Harold Meij leaving the company, as he had a $1 million salary.