NJPW Headed To Los Angeles For New Japan Showdown in November

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW New Japan Showdown

NJPW has announced that they are headed to Los Angeles for New Japan Showdown, which will happen at the Globe Theater on November 11. It will be the second event of that tour, following San Jose on November 9. Matches and a ticket on-sale date haven’t been announced yet.

