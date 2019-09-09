NJPW Headed To Los Angeles For New Japan Showdown in November

NJPW has announced that they are headed to Los Angeles for New Japan Showdown, which will happen at the Globe Theater on November 11. It will be the second event of that tour, following San Jose on November 9. Matches and a ticket on-sale date haven’t been announced yet.

New Japan Showdown in Los Angeles Coming to Globe Theatre on November 11!https://t.co/HQnU6bVclN#njpw #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/NUdgF67jM0 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 9, 2019