wrestling / News
NJPW Headed To Los Angeles For New Japan Showdown in November
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
NJPW has announced that they are headed to Los Angeles for New Japan Showdown, which will happen at the Globe Theater on November 11. It will be the second event of that tour, following San Jose on November 9. Matches and a ticket on-sale date haven’t been announced yet.
New Japan Showdown in Los Angeles Coming to Globe Theatre on November 11!https://t.co/HQnU6bVclN#njpw #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/NUdgF67jM0
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds
- WWE Files Trademarks For Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent
- Impact Wrestling Night 2 of TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)