NJPW Hirooki Goto 20th Anniversary Event Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 20th anniversary event for Hirooki Goto this past Saturday at Tsu City Sangyo Sports Center Saorina in Tsu, Mie, Japan. As previously noted, Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance to give Goto his flowers.

* Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano def. Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP) def. Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo & Tama Tonga), Master Wato & Shota Umino def. BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori)

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Tiger Mask def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) & Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)

* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) def. House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)