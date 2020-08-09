NJPW Hoping Will Ospreay Will Be Back For G1 Tournament

Will Ospreay has been away from NJPW for some time, due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also previously reported that Ospreay is dealing with depression, and he was also caught up in the #SpeakingOut movement, with accusations that he got the wrestler Pollyanna blackballed. A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer what Ospreay’s status is, and he said NJPW is hoping he will be back for the G1 tournament in September.

He wrote: “He’s hanging in. Not certain and the current climate in Japan is worrisome. The hope is G-1.”

The dates for the tournament were announced earlier today.