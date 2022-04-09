wrestling / News
NJPW Hyper Battle Tour Results 4.09.22: Kazuchika Okada Overcomes Zack Sabre Jr.
– NJPW continued its Hyper Battle Tour earlier today in Tochigi, Japan. The event was held at Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan with an announced attendance of 4,755 people. In the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his title against New Japan Cup ’22 winner Zack Sabre Jr.
As noted, during the event, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion SANADA relinquished his title due to injury, setting up a match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay for the vacant title on May 1. Below are some results for the NJPW Hyper Battle ’22 card, courtesy of New Japan’s website:
* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado beat Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi at 10:28.
* Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito beat Aaron Henare & Will Ospreay at 9:23.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (c) beat El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori at 15:13.
* KOPW No Ropes, Ringout Match: Taichi beat Toru Yano (c) to win the KOPW 2022 trophy at 4:18.
* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) beat Hiromu Takahashi at 15:47.
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb beat Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) at 16:05 to capture the titles.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) beat SHO to retain the title at 20:33.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) beat Zack Sabre Jr. with the Rainmaker at 28:25 to retain the title.
You can also check out some clips and highlights from today’s event below:
／
Hyper Battle'22 両国大会‼️
＼
IWGPタッグ選手権試合‼️
毘沙門が王者の強さと見事な連携攻撃を見せる💥
防衛か、奪取か、果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 CHAOS"毘沙門"💥 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #HyperBattle pic.twitter.com/vuEozqPJic
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 9, 2022
／
Hyper Battle'22 両国大会‼️
＼
NEVER無差別級選手権試合‼️
東郷の乱入にも負けずに怒涛の畳み掛けを見せる高橋ヒロム‼️この試合制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 × @151012EVIL
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #HyperBattle pic.twitter.com/FQdxruYdTN
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 9, 2022
／
Hyper Battle'22 両国大会‼️
＼
KOPW 2022争奪戦 ノーロープ場外押し出しマッチ‼️
KOPW 無類の強さを誇る矢野に対し、いきなりタイチの張り手の嵐🤚💥
この試合勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @YTR_CHAOS × @taichi0319
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #HyperBattle pic.twitter.com/AaZtDzWWfi
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 9, 2022
／
Hyper Battle'22 両国大会‼️
＼
オスプレイと鷹木が目まぐるしい攻防を展開‼️
この試合勝つのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njpw #HyperBattle pic.twitter.com/oSZTSfmRsA
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 9, 2022
