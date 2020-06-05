NJPW Is Most Likely Destination For Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

The future of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson is unknown after the two were released by WWE back in April. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW is the most likely destination for Gallows and Anderson, although nothing has been worked out right now. It was noted that the two may also appear for a US promotion in between NJPW tours.

Both wrestlers were included in a promo for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, which is hinting that some former Impact names will appear at the show.