– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:

Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card

After being absent from last night’s card in Korakuen Hall, Oskar Leube is still recovering from a fever, and will not be cleared to compete on December 23 out of an abundance of caution.

We apologize to fans looking forward to seeing Leube wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to this evening’s card:

Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima vs Yujiro Takahashi & SHO–>

Jado & Yuto Nakashima vs Yujiro Takahashi & SHO.

NJPW joins fans in wishing Leube a full and fast recovery.