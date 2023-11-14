wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Kevin Kelly Has Exited the Company
Kevin Kelly’s time in NJPW is at an end, as NJPW has announced he’s departed the company. NJPW announced that Kelly had exited to seek “outside opportunities,” as you can see in the full announcement below. Kelly will not be part of Wrestle Kingdom 18 despite originally planning to do so due to family commitments.
Kelly is currently part of the AEW Collision announce team. He had been with NJPW since 2015.
Kevin Kelly departs NJPW
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Kevin Kelly, who has been the English voice of New Japan broadcasts since King of Pro-Wrestling 2015, has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities.
Kevin was originally planning to join the English broadcast of Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, but will be unable to attend due to family commitments.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in their gratitude for the work Kevin has done to grow the English-speaking audience for NJPW, and for countless memorable calls over the years. We wish Kevin the very best in his future.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight
- Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps