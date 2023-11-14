NJPW Announces Kevin Kelly Has Exited the Company

Kevin Kelly’s time in NJPW is at an end, as NJPW has announced he’s departed the company. NJPW announced that Kelly had exited to seek “outside opportunities,” as you can see in the full announcement below. Kelly will not be part of Wrestle Kingdom 18 despite originally planning to do so due to family commitments.

Kelly is currently part of the AEW Collision announce team. He had been with NJPW since 2015.