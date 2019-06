NJPW Kizuna Road 6.24.19 Results – Another Win For CHAOS

NJPW held another Kizuna Road show last night at the Hachinohe City East Gymnasium in Hachinohe, featuring CHAOS once again winning in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima def. Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura

* Lance Archer & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tiger Mask & Yota Tsuji

* Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa def. Ren Narita, Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls

* EVIL, Shingo Takagi & SANADA def. Tomoaki Honma, Jushin Thunder Liger & Togi Makabe

* Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI def. Shota Umino & Kota Ibushi

* SHO, YOH, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare def. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Jay White, El Phantasmo & Yujiro Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii def. Zack Sabre Jr., DOUKI, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki