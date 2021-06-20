NJPW Kizuna Road (Night Five) Results: LIJ Beats Suzuki-Gun

– The fifth night of NJPW Kizuna Road took place on today with an eight-man tag team main event and more. The card was held today at the Mito Civic Gymnasium in Ibaraki, Japan. There attendance was 674 people. You can see the results from the NJPW Kizuna Road show below, per NJPW:

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuya Uemura at 10:49 with the Numero Dos.

* TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima), Master Wato & Yuji Nagata defeated Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma), Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yota Tsuji at 11:15 with the Anaconda Vice.

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) got the win over BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, Jado & Yujiro Takahashi) at 11:26.

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO & YOH) was victorious over BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) at at 12:11 with the Money Clip.

– Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) at at 16:40 with Last of the Dragon.