NJPW Kizuna Road (Night Four) Results: LIJ Takes On Suzuki-gun, More

The fourth night of NJPW Kizuna Road took place on Friday with an eight-man main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per NJPW:

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Yota Tsuji via Nagata Lock II to Tsuji (10:42)

– DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuya Uemura via Gotch Style Piledriver to Uemura (13:32)

– Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Jado, and Yujiro Takahashi via Butterfly Lock to Jado (11:51)

– Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH def. El Phantasmo, Gedo, and Taiji Ishimori via Money Clip to Gedo (11:06

– BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi. and Tetsuya Naito def. El Desperado, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Zack Sabre Jr. via Last of the Dragon to Kanemaru (17:05)