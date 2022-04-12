NJPW LA Dojo vs. The Factory Six-Man Tag Match Set for Windy City Riot

– NJPW has announced a new six-man tag team matchup for Windy City Riot. It will be AEW’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto representing The Factory against the NJPW LA Dojo team of Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura, and Karl Fredericks.

NJPW Windy City Riot is scheduled for April 16 in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live in English on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Yuji Nagata

* Chicago Street Fight: TMDK & Bad Dude Tito vs. FinJuice & Brody King

* Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

* Jay White’s Open Challenge

* Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin & Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos & Black Tiger

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Chris Bey, Good Brothers, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, and Scott Norton vs. Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher

* NJPW LA Dojo (Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks, and Yuya Uemura) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto)