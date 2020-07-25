wrestling / News

NJPW Launching New Series NJPW Strong in August

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW is launching a new series, NJPW Strong, which will premiere on August. The company announced on Friday that the series will stream on NJPW World starting on August 7th at 10 PM ET.

More details will be announced soon about the series, which will follow the conclusion of the NJPW Lion’s Break Collision series next week.

