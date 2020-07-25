wrestling / News
NJPW Launching New Series NJPW Strong in August
July 25, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW is launching a new series, NJPW Strong, which will premiere on August. The company announced on Friday that the series will stream on NJPW World starting on August 7th at 10 PM ET.
More details will be announced soon about the series, which will follow the conclusion of the NJPW Lion’s Break Collision series next week.
Starting this August on @njpwworld:
End the week Strong.
More news coming soon…#NJoA #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/I8qvOJgqwK
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 25, 2020
