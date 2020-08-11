NJPW Limiting Wrestlers for G1 Climax 30 Cards

– As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced the G1 Climax 30 tour, which will run from September 19 to October 18. During past G1 Climax tournaments, NJPW would alternate between having participants take part in tag team matches the same night as A or B Block matches. NJPW announced today that due to their prevention measures for the coronavirus, they will be limiting the number of wrestlers taking part in the tour.

As a result, B Block tournament entrants will not be in action on A Block nights and vice versa throughout the entire tour. It will just be one tournament block of competitors per show.

The G1 Climax 30 tournament kicks off on September 19 in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Prefectural Gym #2 in the Eion Arena Osaka.