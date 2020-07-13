NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Coming To FITE TV This Week

NJPW’s new Lion’s Break Collision is headed to FITE TV starting this week. NJPW announced on Twitter on Sunday that their weekly show will air on FITE starting Friday at 10 PM ET.

The series bowed on July 3rd on New Japan World and features stateside talent who are affiliated with NJPW. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the most recent episode, which saw TJP in action and more, is here.