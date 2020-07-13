wrestling / News
NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Coming To FITE TV This Week
July 12, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW’s new Lion’s Break Collision is headed to FITE TV starting this week. NJPW announced on Twitter on Sunday that their weekly show will air on FITE starting Friday at 10 PM ET.
The series bowed on July 3rd on New Japan World and features stateside talent who are affiliated with NJPW. Our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the most recent episode, which saw TJP in action and more, is here.
With a tremendous reaction from fans all over the world, Lion's Break Collision has been a tremendous success!
Starting July 17, a new way to watch!
Lion's Break Collision comes weekly to @FiteTV, and episode one is FREE!https://t.co/anD5MEmigX #NJoA #njcollision
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 13, 2020
