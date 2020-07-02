wrestling / News
NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Debuts Friday, Complete Lineups For All Episodes
PWInsider reports that NJPW Lion’s Break Collision will debut this Friday on their streaming service New Japan World. The company taped ten matches on a closed set with social distancing rules in place at the Oceanville Pavilion in Port Huene. The production team from Dave Marquez’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood oversaw the taping.
The first episode will feature Alex Coughlin vs. Clark Connors and Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero vs. TJP & Karl Fredericks. Other episodes feature:
Week Two:
* DKC vs. Rust Taylor
* Danny Limelight vs. TJP
Week Three:
* Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso
* Rocky Romero vs. Tom Lawlor
Week Four:
* Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor
* Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight
Week Five:
* TJP vs. Rocky Romero
* Jeff Cobb vs. Karl Fredericks
