NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Results 7.10.20: TJP vs. Danny Limelight, More

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NJPW aired their latest Lion’s Break Collision show on Friday, featuring TJP vs. Danny Limelight and more. The full results are below, per NJPW:

* Rust Taylor def. The DKC

* TJP def. Danny Limelight

