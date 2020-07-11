wrestling / News
NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Results 7.10.20: TJP vs. Danny Limelight, More
– NJPW aired their latest Lion’s Break Collision show on Friday, featuring TJP vs. Danny Limelight and more. The full results are below, per NJPW:
* Rust Taylor def. The DKC
.@RustyTaylolz taking control! #NJoA #njcollision
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/eMsgUZ8c5B
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020
Moment of appreciation for @reasonjp pointing out to @MrGinoGambino that 'DKC' in this instance stood for Dylan Kyle Cox and not Donkey Kong Country. #NJoA #njcollision
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/Tsve1NYlrE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020
.@RustyTaylolz just wearing out DKC! #NJoA #njcollision
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/4OCcfcbXEV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020
* TJP def. Danny Limelight
Great effort by Limelight, but he can't outlast @MegaTJP! #NJoA #njcollision
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/vHYtYQzpWh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020
Limelight stepping up! Terrific effort from @DannyLimeLight! #NJoA #njcollision
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/LTIrP4kYlZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020
.@DannyLimeLight up and over! #NJoA #njcollision
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/4gDNkeWspI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Set To Be First Major Promotion To Run Events With Fans
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For
- Big Show Recalls Being Concerned New Day Would Ruin Kofi Kingston’s Career, Warned Him Not to Do It