NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Results 7.10.20: TJP vs. Danny Limelight, More

– NJPW aired their latest Lion’s Break Collision show on Friday, featuring TJP vs. Danny Limelight and more. The full results are below, per NJPW:

* Rust Taylor def. The DKC

Moment of appreciation for @reasonjp pointing out to @MrGinoGambino that 'DKC' in this instance stood for Dylan Kyle Cox and not Donkey Kong Country. #NJoA #njcollision ➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/Tsve1NYlrE — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2020

* TJP def. Danny Limelight