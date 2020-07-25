wrestling / News
NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Results 7.24.20: Jeff Cobb, Tom Lawlor In Action
July 25, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of NJPW Lion’s Break Collision aired on New Japan World on Friday night featuring Tom Lawlor, Jeff Cobb, and more. The results for the episode are below:
* Tom Lawlor defeated Alex Coughlin
* Misterioso defeated Danny Limelight
* TJP & Clark Connors defeated Rocky Romero & Rust Taylor
* Jeff Cobb defeated Karl Fredericks
