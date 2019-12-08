NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2 Day 1 results from the Chara Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center (results from Matthew Provino & PWInsider)

Around noon Shibata led a training session free to all to watch. Amazing to watch the detailed fundamentals he was working on.

*STARDOM Match: Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano beat Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy. Mayu pins Savoy with a moonsault.

*Alex Coughlin beat Barrett Brown with a Boston Crab.

*Mysterioso & Aaron Solow beat Sterling Reigel & Logan Reigel. Mysterioso pins one of the Reigel twins after a backstabber.

*Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Clark Connors with a single leg Boston Crab

*El Desperado beat Ren Narita with an angel’s wings

*El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori beat Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero. Ishimori reverses a victory roll and held the tights on Taguchi.

“Impromptu Jr. Tag Title Match”… tease. After Rocky asked for a rematch for the titles, El Phantasmo kicked Taguchi in the groin for the “DQ”.

Tomorrow’s Day 2 Line Up: 2 PM PacificStart Time –

*STARDOM Match: Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano vs. Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy

*Alex Coughlin vs. Aaron Solow.

*Mysterioso & Barrett Brown vs. Sterling Reigel and Logan Reigel.

*Clark Conners vs. El Phantasmo,

*Ren Narita vs. Taiji Ishimori.

*Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado.