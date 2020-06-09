wrestling / News

NJPW Livestream For Special Press Conference

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW is livestreaming their press conference to discuss their return to action, and the video is available. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT:

NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

