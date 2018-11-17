wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Looks At World Tag League, The Rock Comments On His Madison Square Garden Debut, Big Show Has Q&A
November 17, 2018
– NJPW has a new video looking at the World Tag League, explaining what it is. You can find our review of day 1 here.
– Big Show did a Q&A video for Fox News, which you can find here.
– The Rock posted a message on Twitter, reflecting on his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1996.
Wow.
Let me point out that me wearing the worst WTF ring attire in the history of pro wrestling was a choice I thought was great for my Madison Square Garden debut 🤦🏽♂️
THANK U @WWE Universe & NYC for embracing that punk kid coming in hot w/ $7 bucks and a shit haircut. #grateful https://t.co/6m1aT2oOwX
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 17, 2018