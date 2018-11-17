Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Looks At World Tag League, The Rock Comments On His Madison Square Garden Debut, Big Show Has Q&A

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW World Tag League 2018

– NJPW has a new video looking at the World Tag League, explaining what it is. You can find our review of day 1 here.

– Big Show did a Q&A video for Fox News, which you can find here.

– The Rock posted a message on Twitter, reflecting on his debut at Madison Square Garden in 1996.

