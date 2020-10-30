wrestling / News
NJPW Makes Around $2 Million In Profits This Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW ended up being profitable in the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended on July 31. It earned around $2 million in profits.
The company was close to setting a record in January after the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 14. However, they were in the red thanks to COVID-19 forcing a brief shut down. It’s possible they still are, as there were huge drops in attendance due to only operating at 30-40% capacity.
