NJPW Makes Change to New Beginning in Hiroshima Night Two Card

February 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW New Beginning In Hiroshima

NJPW has made a change to the second night of their New Beginning in Hiroshima show that takes place on Thursday morning. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the original match of El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki has been changed after Phantasmo attacked Hiromu Takahashi after Takahashi defeated SHO at night one.

Instead, ELP, Ishimori and Yujiro will now face BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito. The full announcement reads as follows:

After last night’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship main event, El Phantasmo challenged retaining champion Hiromu Takahashi to a title bout, a match Hiromu gladly accepted on the condition that he and BUSHI be allowed to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in return.

Although title match decisions are still pending, this double challenge has been reflected in a change to tonight’s card. The originally scheduled six man tag bout that would have seen Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato and SHO face Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito will now instead see the Los Ingobernables trio take on Yujiro Takahashi, Phantasmo and Ishimori.

ELP, Ishimori and Yujiro were originally slated to face Suzuki-Gun in the form of Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado. They will now instead take on the Hontai/CHAOS team of SHO, Wato and Honma.

New Beginning in Hiroshima night two will be LIVE and in English on NJPW World.

