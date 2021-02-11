NJPW Makes Change to New Beginning in Hiroshima Night Two Card

NJPW has made a change to the second night of their New Beginning in Hiroshima show that takes place on Thursday morning. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the original match of El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki has been changed after Phantasmo attacked Hiromu Takahashi after Takahashi defeated SHO at night one.

Instead, ELP, Ishimori and Yujiro will now face BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito. The full announcement reads as follows: