NJPW Makes Last-Minute Changes to Road to Dontaku 2019 Tour

– NJPW has announced some short-notice changes to their Road to Dontaku 2019 Tour following the events of Sengoku Lord on Saturday. The company announced on Sunday night that Kota Ibushi has now been added to the team of Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH against Los Ingobernables de Japon for early Monday morning’s show along with other changes, which will see Ibushi opposite Tetsuya Naito on every night of the remainder of the tour.

The changes were made after Ibushi defeated Zack Zabre Jr at Sengoku Lord and Naito said he wanted to be Ibushi’s next challenger. Video of Ibushi’s acceptance of the challenge is below.

The full set of changes are:

* April 22nd in Korakuen: Ibushi joins Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, SHO and YOH against LIJ

* April 26th in Hiroshima: Ibushi teams with Ishii and Okada against EVIL, SANADA and Naito

* May 3rd and 4th in Fukuoka: Ibushi teams with Roppongi 3K against Naito, BUSHI and Takagi