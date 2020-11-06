Various News: NJPW Manga Gets Digital Release Date, WWE Stock Drops

– The upcoming manga based on NJPW has a digital release date for later this month. Yen Pres has announced that New Japan Academy will be available digitally on November 10th.

The manga is described as:

“It’s the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as you’ve never seen them before! Teenager Tetsuya Naito is aiming for the top of New Japan Academy and the chance to face his idol, the IWGP champion and “Once-in-a-Century Talent” Hiroshi Tanahashi. But when “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada spoils Naito’s plans, will the ordeal force Naito to abandon his dreams?”

– WWE stock closed at $37.78 on Thursday, down $1.32 (3.38%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.32% on the day.